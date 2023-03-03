Baker City Downtown, the nonprofit organization that promotes the city’s historic downtown district, has a new executive director.
Ariel Reker started in January.
She is Baker City Downtown’s (BCD) second executive director.
The first had been working for only about seven months before the COVID-19 pandemic started, and after she left the organization decided to wait to fill the position.
“We didn’t pursue anything during that time and we’re just lucky enough that Ariel fell into our laps,” said Carol Phillips, BCD’s treasurer and a member of its board of directors.
Reker, 29, moved to Baker City in 2022 but she was somewhat familiar with the area, having completed an internship at the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center as part of her master’s degree program in Heritage and Museum Sciences at Texas Tech University.
Reker also worked as an intern at the Baker Heritage Museum following her graduation from Texas Tech. She later worked at Crossroads Carnegie Art Center in Baker City before joining Baker City Downtown.
“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity and it’s an amazing organization, and I’m really excited,” Reker said.
As executive director, Reker will work with BCD’s four committees — organizational, design, economic vitality and promotions — to promote downtown events and activities and encourage business owners to participate in projects.
“The projects will focus on the vitality of downtown,” Phillips said.
Reker said she was pleased with the turnout at BCD’s annual meeting in late January, with about 60 people attending.
“The outpouring of support that we’ve had, I think the community is really looking forward to seeing what we can do with an executive director and with the collaborative environment that myself and the new directors at the Chamber (of Commerce) and Travel Baker are trying to create,” Reker said.
“I have lots of goals and plans, personally. What I am hoping to do this year is to take what we already do and do it well, kind of polish up some of our events and help get the message out about all of the different benefits that BCD brings to the community.”
Baker City Downtown is affiliated with the Oregon Main Street Program. BCD’s stated purpose is to “preserve and enhance the vitality and character of our community through the beautification, promotion, and development of downtown Baker City.”
BCD’s events include the annual Taste of Baker, wine walks and a cookie crawl. The organization also coordinates the annual spring fling clean up downtown, flower baskets along Main Street, corn stalks and scarecrows in the fall, and murals and banners. BCD also is working with the city on developing the Court Street Plaza between Main and Resort streets.
Reker said that after meeting with many local residents, she noticed that some didn’t realize the activities BCD is involved with.
“Most people don’t know that we help organize all of the flower baskets, or we organize the beautiful window displays right now for basketball, or the Shriner’s windows, just different projects like that,” Reker said.
Downtown group’s history
BCD was formed after an organization with similar goals, Historic Baker City Inc., dissolved following the cancellation of the economic improvement district, which was HBC’s revenue source, in 2018.
The district imposed business license fees and property tax assessments, totaling about $42,000 per year, and subject to periodic renewal by a vote of business and property owners within the district.
Baker City Downtown offers memberships to business owners ($150 per year) and property owners ($200 per year) or $300 for those who own both their business and a downtown building, Phillips said.
BCD also offers voting memberships for people outside the district, at $100 per year.
The organization has about 45 current members, Phillips said.
BCD was able to hire an executive director thanks to a $50,000, two-year grant from the Leo Adler Foundation.
About the new director
Reker received her undergraduate degree in 2016 from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, where she double majored in Archaeology and Public History.
During her studies, she interned with the South Dakota State Historical Society and put together an exhibit for the 75th anniversary of Mt. Rushmore.
Reker co-founded two major public history projects in downtown La Crosse, Wisconsin. As part of her archaeological studies, Reker spent a summer excavating a medieval cemetery in Transylvania.
