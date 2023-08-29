Post office.jpg

A shortage of mail carriers at the Baker City Post Office is resulting in delayed delivery for much of Baker City.

 Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald

The U.S. Postal Service is making progress on alleviating a shortage of mail carriers at the Baker City post office that has delayed delivery this summer.

The agency has eight new employees for the Baker City office who are finishing their training, said Kim Frum, a strategic communications specialist for the Postal Service.

