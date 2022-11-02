Follow the dinosaur tracks at the Baker County Public Library and you’ll discover all sorts of dino facts this month.
The library, 2400 Resort St., is hosting “Oregon’s Dino Story,” a traveling exhibit from the University of Oregon’s Museum of Natural and Cultural History.
Libraries applied to host the exhibit, which started traveling in July.
It is set up in the children’s section of the library through Nov. 15.
Two special in-person programs are planned for Friday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m. (for kids up to grade 2), and Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. for kids in grades 3-6.
“We’ll learn some more about dinosaurs,” said Missy Grammon, youth services specialist at the library.
She said the Nov. 9 program will cover extinction, fossilization and experiments.
“It’ll be fun,” she said.
The exhibit features several inflatable dinosaurs to catch attention of the young patrons, and then a series of interactive displays. At “Digging for Fossils,” kids can use brushes to sift through soil-colored rubber to discover fossils. A sorting game called “What makes a dinosaur a dinosaur?” helps youngsters categorize creatures into different groups — dinosaur or not.
One stop details the relationship between birds and dinosaurs (yes, they are related), and another panel explains the process of how bones turn into fossils.
Online
The museum has an online component as well — find it at https://vimeo.com/518814795.
Additional programs
Dinosaurs aren’t the only current program at the library.
Storytime activity bags are available on the first day of each month, and can be found near the front desk.
November is National Novel Writing Month (Nanowrimo), and a writing group for youth in grades 3-12 is meeting on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oregon Battle of the Books, where kids read from a selected list of books and then compete against other schools by answering questions, has started but there is still time to register by calling the library, 541-523-6419. Practice for grades 3-5 is Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Grades 6-8 meet on Wednesdays at 4 p.m.
Maker’s Club is held each month, and the next is Friday, Nov. 18, at 3 p.m. The session will feature 4-H staff who will teach about electronics.
Another gathering, for grades 6-12, is the Fandom Club where youth can “talk about their current fan obsessions,” Grammon said. There are two meetings this month: Nov. 4 and Nov. 18, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
