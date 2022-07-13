A new lecture series launches this month in Baker City to shed light on a variety of topics.
“I just wanted to put together something that’s positive for the community,” said Sandy Lewis, who is helping organize the series.
The Baker Community Sciences and Arts Lecture Series begins Thursday, July 28, when Dr. Scott Burns from Portland State University talks about “The Dynamic Geology of Eastern Oregon.”
The talk starts at 6 p.m. in the conference room at Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative, 4005 23rd St.
Attendance is free for all presentations in the series.
Lewis said Burns helped inspire the lectures.
“Scott said ‘give me an excuse to come to Eastern Oregon,’ ” she said.
Lewis received a grant from the Baker County Cultural Coalition, and the American Association of University Women donated money to help market the series.
OTEC offered use of the conference room at no cost.
“It all fell together, and we started looking for other speakers,” Lewis said.
“We’re thrilled to be a partner in this lecture series,” said Joe Hathaway, communications manager for OTEC. “OTEC is dedicated to the continuing educational support of our communities, as well as supporting innovative ideas and technologies for the betterment of our area and this lecture series is a great way to promote that.”
Monthly lectures
Lewis has talks scheduled once a month on the fourth Thursday — except for November, to avoid Thanksgiving.
The topics vary from geology to astronomy to farming technology.
“What’s local? What’s regional? What do people want to know about?” she said.
All talks will begin at 6 p.m. at OTEC’s conference room. Here is the schedule:
• July 28: “The Dynamic Geology of Eastern Oregon” with Dr. Scott Burns.
• Aug. 25: The Casual Observer’s Guide to the Night Sky with physics students from Boise State University.
• Sept. 22: The Future of Energy with OTEC.
• Oct. 27: “Potatoes, Cattle and Technology — Trends in Eastern Oregon Ag” with Will Price of the OSU Extension Service and Jess Blatchford of Blatchford Farms.
• Nov. 17: “A Brief History of Art — Fabulous Facts, Divine Discoveries and Creative Connections” with Nancy Coffelt.
