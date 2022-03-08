Dina Ellwanger, president of Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario, will add the Baker City hospital to her list of responsibilities.
Ellwanger will replace Priscilla Lynn, president and chief nursing officer at Saint Alphonsus in Baker City, who is ending her four-year tenure on May 6.
“Priscilla has spent many years of dedicated service to Saint Alphonsus Health System, and it is with mixed emotions that we bid her farewell and wish Priscilla well in her new endeavors,” Odette Bolano, president and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System, said in a press release.
“Dina knows Baker City well and will be a valuable leader as we continue meeting the healthcare needs for the community.”
Ellwanger has been president and chief nursing supervisor at the Ontario hospital since August 2020.
She served as chief nursing officer at the Baker City hospital from 2010-14.
During Lynn’s tenure, Saint Alphonsus-Baker City was named one of the top 100 critical access hospitals for five straight years, 2017-2021.
She oversaw a major remodeling of the emergency department, outpatient rehabilitation services and The Cafe.
Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City is a 25-bed, critical access, acute care hospital.
The hospital was founded by the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia in 1897 and became part of the Saint Alphonsus Health System in 2010.
