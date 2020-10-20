Friends, family, fellow store owners, and Baker residents gathered to celebrate the grand opening of A Little of This and That (ALOTT) Bargains store on Friday morning, Oct. 16.
The new store, owned by Valerie Duncan and her husband, Scott,, is at 2013 First St.
Although the store is new, the business isn’t.
Valerie said she and her husband have been selling items since last year, mainly at temporary venues such as Christmas bazaars and the flea markets in Sumpter.
But 2020 hasn’t been a good year for that business model.
“With COVID and all of the events being closed, we kind of had to shift what we were doing,” said Valerie, 34.
The Duncans started ALOTT Bargains last year as a consignment business with the goal of doing two event-based consignments per year. The first, during the fall of 2019, was at the Baker Elks Lodge.
But COVID-19 forced them to cancel the second planned event this spring.
“So we shifted to just selling online through Facebook and then, again, with all the events being canceled, our other venues of selling, we just kind of thought maybe it’s time to do a store,” Valerie said. “It was more of a long-term goal but this space came available and my husband and I said let’s just jump.”
Even before starting ALOTT Bargains consignment operation, the couple had been selling items at events.
“I think part of what we love about it is when we were really early, starting, we would do things like buying the storage units or going to Goodwill and finding items that we could turn around and make a dollar off of, and the hunt, the treasure hunt, the excitement of that,” Valerie said.
Buying pallets of items from liquidation sales is another sort of treasure hunt.
“It’s exciting,” Valerie said.
One major motivation for the couple to start the business was a desire to add an affordable shopping venue locally.
Both Valerie and Scott grew up in the Portland metro area. Moving to Baker, their dream spot to live in, Valerie said she knew the retail options would be less than they were used to.
“I was OK that we didn’t have a Walmart here but that has challenges. It does make it harder for people who aren’t as mobile to obtain the items that they need,” Valerie said. “And then when you look to online a lot of times the prices are expensive and I really think that pretty much everything is expensive these days.”
Valerie said the store’s name — ALOTT Bargains — sums up what they do: Sell a little bit of everything. Their merchandise is sourced through two channels: liquidations where they buy liquidation truckloads and pallets, and a wholesale distributor purchases items at auctions.
In both cases the eclectic mixture of items, and the uncertainty, makes it an exciting brand of retail, Valerie said.
“Sometimes we have no clue what we’re getting, which makes it fun,” she said. “So, we have to go through and see what’s resalable, some stuff comes in brand new.”
The couple’s goal is to discount items from 25% to 75% of usual retail prices.
“I like that factor of providing affordable things for our community,” Valerie said.
Growing up, she spent summers in La Grande with her father, and Scott’s grandfather owned a ranch south of John Day. Both loved Eastern Oregon.
“At the time of the move I was working for the Oregon Employment Department and we had said, ‘when it’s time to retire and the kids are grown, we’ll move over to Eastern Oregon’ ” Valerie said. “And one night we were having a conversation, it’s like, why wait? Why not raise our children over there instead of waiting for the children to be grown?”
She started putting in applications for a transfer in her job and was given the choice between La Grande and Baker City.
“I’d actually never actually been to Baker City before the interview. I drove through the night and I woke up in the morning and walked out of my hotel room and thought ‘oh my gosh, this is home,’ ” Valerie said.
While she is working at the Employment Department, Scott will be operating the store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.