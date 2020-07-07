Baker County residents might have noticed a new charge, listed as tax, on receipts from some local businesses.
The reason is Oregon’s Corporative Activity Tax (CAT), which went into effect Jan. 1.
The CAT, which the Legislature passed last year and Gov. Kate Brown signed into law on May 16, 2019, was created to support public education and is expected to bring in over $1 billion dollars to public schools around the state.
The CAT is a corporate tax based on the total revenue, not profit, of businesses. It’s an annual tax of $250 plus .57% of total revenue for the year.
However, only businesses that have annual sales exceeding $1 million have to pay the tax, and only dollars collected after the first $1 million will be taxable.
For example, if a company brings in revenue of $3 million, the amount owed will come out to .57% of $2 million or $11,400, plus a flat charge of $250.
Groceries and gasoline are both exempt from the CAT.
Shelly Cutler, executive director of the Baker County Chamber of Commerce, said the CAT will affect some businesses in the county.
“Business owners find themselves in a difficult situation; they wouldn’t be charging customers if they didn’t have to,” Cutler said.
While some businesses who are expecting to make over $1 million have started charging customers a sales tax on products, a sales tax isn’t actually required as part of the CAT.
Robin Maxey, the public information officer for the Oregon Department of Revenue, said that the law doesn’t clearly state how businesses have to pay for the tax, and it’s up to them if they want to label it a sales tax or not on receipts.
This means business owners decide whether to pass on the cost of the tax to customers.
Some businesses may raise prices to make up the difference, some may label is as an added sales tax, and others may choose to do neither and pay the tax themselves instead of passing it on to consumers.
