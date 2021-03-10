A Newberg man remains hospitalized and was listed in fair condition Wednesday, March 10 at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise where he is being treated for injuries he sustained in a March 5 crash on Highway 7 near Old Auburn Road, about 5 miles south of Baker City.
Jesse Manuel Galvan, 40, was flown by Life Flight helicopter to the Boise hospital after being extricated from his 1998 Subaru Legacy sedan by a Baker City ambulance crew, Oregon State Police Trooper Timothy Schuette stated in a report.
Speed and driver impairment are being investigated as factors in the crash, he said.
The two-vehicle crash happened about 4:30 p.m. March 5.
The second vehicle, driven by Gary Waldo Engle, 77, of Monument, was a Ram 2500 pickup truck pulling a gooseneck stock trailer. Patricia Marlene Engle, 73, of Monument, was traveling with him. They were not hurt.
Schuette said Galvan was driving north, and as he negotiated a corner near Old Auburn Road, his vehicle left the lane of travel for an unknown reason and swerved back and forth between the two lanes. Gary Engle said he saw the vehicle driving erratically as it came toward his pickup and he slowed and moved as far to the right as possible to avoid a crash.
Galvan’s car hit the front of pickup truck as it slid broadside in the opposite lane of travel, damaging the driver’s side of the car.
Traffic on the two-lane highway was blocked for more than half an hour to allow for the crash investigation and to remove the vehicles from the scene, Schuette said.
