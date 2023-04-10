DEATHS
Wanda Kaufman: 83, of Baker City, and formerly of Prairie City, died April 9, 2023, at her residence at Settler’s Park Assisted Living. Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel is in charge of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Sharron Orr: 79, of Baker City, died April 9, 2023, at her residence. Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel is in charge of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Maddalena “Layna” Bruno: 59, of Baker City, died April 5, 2023, at her residence. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To offer condolences to her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
James Oren Depee: A graveside service with military honors will take place Wednesday, April 12 at 10 a.m. in the veterans section at Mount Hope Cemetery. James’ family could not be located when he passed away on Jan. 23, 2021. If you knew James or feel compelled to honor a veteran, you are invited to attend the graveside service. The Baker County veterans service officer, Rick Gloria, donated funds for the marker to be set in the cemetery and to open and close the grave. Coles Tribute Center is donating the cremation cost, the perpetual care cost of the grave, and waiving all funeral service fees in honor of James. If you would like to donate in James’ honor, please make one to a veterans organization of your choosing. To light a virtual candle for James, or to share a memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Michael Leroy Snyder: A memorial service with Navy funeral honors will take place June 10 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane. Formal attire is not encouraged. If you are a fan of the Raiders, Braves or Beavers, dress in their colors in honor of Michael. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Michael’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Justin Lee Kasinger, 3:35 p.m. Sunday, April 9 on Highway 7, Milepost 49; cited and released.
MISUSE OF 911: Jeanie Lynn Edison, 59, Baker City, 8:53 a.m. Sunday, April 9 in the 600 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Alexander Alen Adams, 27, Baker City, 5:13 p.m. Saturday, April 8 in the 1300 block of Ninth Street; jailed.
SECOND-DEGREE THEFT: Chloe Taylor Virginia Stoffelsen, 26, Baker City, 9:12 a.m. Saturday, April 8 in the 1100 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT: Destin Zachery Lahey, 22, Baker City, 3:48 a.m. Saturday, April 8 in the 2400 block of Balm Street; jailed.
OFFENSIVE LITTERING: Kristi Ann Moudy-Koos, 46, transient, 10:31 a.m. Friday, April 7 at 13th and D streets; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Crystal Gayle Canapo, 39, transient, 8:07 a.m. Friday, April 7 at Elm and Estes streets; jailed.
BAKER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Arrests, citations
VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT ORDER: Daniel Antonio Guadalupe, 20, Boardman, 11:36 p.m. Sunday, April 9 on Interstate 84, MIlepost 304 westbound; cited and released.
Accident reports
Saturday, April 8 on Highway 30, Milepost 47; noninjury accident.
