Leroy Wayne Phillips: 89, of Baker City and Haines, died April 11, 2023, at his residence. A graveside service will take place April 21 at 1 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Wounded Warriors through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Leroy’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Larry Auld: 88, formerly of Baker City, died April 10, 2023, at his home in Fort Mohave, Arizona. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Virginia Cole: 75, of Baker City, died on April 11, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Michael Leroy Snyder: A memorial service with Navy funeral honors will take place June 10 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane. Formal attire is not encouraged. If you are a fan of the Raiders, Braves or Beavers, dress in their colors in honor of Michael. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Michael’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Crystal Anne Schwarz, 38, Baker City, 6:34 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 in the 2300 block of Resort St.; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (two Deschutes County Circuit Court warrants): Chase Michael Rapien, 31, Baker City, 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 in the 1900 block of Main Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR, SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING (Baker County Justice Court warrants): Crystal Gayle Canapo, 38, transient, 9:01 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at the jail, where she was in custody on other charges.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Nehemiah Ivanovich Cholak, 22, Caldwell, Idaho, 7:42 p.m. Monday, April 10 on Old Highway 30, Milepost 9; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Aaron Maxwell Althoff, 26, North Plains, Oregon, 6:07 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 on Interstate 84, Milepost 292 eastbound. Althoff was arrested after another motorist reported a driver weaving between lanes and driving at speeds of up to 100 mph. Althoff was taken to the Baker County Jail where he was lodged on a detainer from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Parole and Probation Office.
Accident reports
Tuesday, April 11, 10:08 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 355 westbound; noninjury accident.
