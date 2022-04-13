Barbara Sherman: Celebration of life service will take place Saturday, April 16, at 11 a.m. at Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. Donations can be made to Best Friends of Baker, through Coles Tribute Center. To leave a condolence in memory of Barbara, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Mardelle LaDorise Webb Allen Ebell: A traditional funeral service will take place Saturday, April 16, at 2 p.m. at the Pine Valley Presbyterian Church in Halfway. Interment will follow at Pine Haven Cemetery. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Agnes Bird: A celebration of Agnes’ life and graveside service will take place Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. A reception will follow immediately at the Halfway Lions Hall. Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Agnes can do so to the Hells Canyon Junior Rodeo through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Ivan Harry Bork: A celebration of his life and potluck will take place Saturday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the ballroom at the Baker Heritage Museum, 2480 Grove St. For those who would like to make a donation in honor of Ivan, the family suggests Hunt of a Lifetime through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE THEFT, SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Ty Robert Lewis, 18, Cascade, Montana, 8:13 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, on Brown Road; jailed.
BAKER COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT WARRANT: Zachariah Todd Hensen, 38, Baker City, 7:44 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the sheriff’ office; cited and released.
