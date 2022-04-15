Rusty and Donny Brodhead: Memorial service will military honors will take place Friday, April 22 at 11 a.m. at the North Powder Cemetery. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Agnes Bird: A celebration of Agnes’ life and graveside service will take place Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. A reception will follow immediately at the Halfway Lions Hall. Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Agnes can do so to the Hells Canyon Junior Rodeo through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Ivan Harry Bork: A celebration of his life and potluck will take place Saturday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the ballroom at the Baker Heritage Museum, 2480 Grove St. For those who would like to make a donation in honor of Ivan, the family suggests Hunt of a Lifetime through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
WARRANT ARREST (Baker and Malheur County): Adrienna Dione Morris, 24, Baker City, 9:39 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at the police department; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Eric Lee Cavyell, 31, Baker City, 7:40 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
