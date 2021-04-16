DEATHS
Karen M. Rudolph: 75, died April 13, 2021, at her home near Baker City. Graveside services will take place Friday, April 23 at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Coles Tribute Center is in charge of arrangements. To light a candle in memory of Karen, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Linda Cowan: 71, of Haines, died April 14, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Arlene Mae Schoorl: There will be a public celebration of Arlene’s life, with a potluck, on Saturday, April 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Unity Community Hall. To offer online condolences, go to www.grayswestco.com
POLICe LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: Jose Manuel Contreras, 37, Idaho, 6:29 p.m. Thursday, April 15 in the 2900 block of Elm Street; jailed.
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: Raleigh David Rust, 46, Baker City, 5:59 p.m. Wednesday, April 14 in the 3100 block of Grove Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Juan Pablo Burgos, 59, Baker City, 1:59 p.m. Thursday, April 15 at the sheriff’s office; jailed.
