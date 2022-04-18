Rusty and Donny Brodhead: Memorial service will military honors will take place Friday, April 22, at 11 a.m. at the North Powder Cemetery. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Barbara Sherman: Celebration of life service will take place Saturday, April 23, at 11 a.m. at Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. Donations can be made to Best Friends of Baker, through Coles Tribute Center. To leave a condolence in memory of Barbara, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Agnes Bird: A celebration of Agnes’ life and graveside service will take place Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. A reception will follow immediately at the Halfway Lions Hall. Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Agnes can do so to the Hells Canyon Junior Rodeo through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Ivan Harry Bork: A celebration of his life and potluck will take place Saturday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the ballroom at the Baker Heritage Museum, 2480 Grove St. For those who would like to make a donation in honor of Ivan, the family suggests Hunt of a Lifetime through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Jason Richard Harris, 49, Baker City, 4:13 a.m. Monday, April 18, in the 500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Mary Ellen Prevo, 51, Baker City, 9:02 p.m. Sunday, April 17, in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CARELESS DRIVING (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Lynn Michelle Chantel, 54, Durkee, 12:20 p.m. Friday, April 15, on Express Road; cited and released.
