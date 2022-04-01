DEATHS
Rev. Donavon Ray McCall: 48, died Nov. 25, 2021, in Billings, Montana. He was born on Dec. 7, 1972. Services will be Wednesday, April 6, at 10 a.m. at Blue Mountain Baptist Church, 2998 Eighth St. in Baker City. He is survived by his wife, Jasmine; his daughte, Miaya; his parents, Dr. Karen Franke (Richard); his siblings, Ronald McCall (Carina). Noah Franke (Yuliya), and Jennifer Richards (Adam). He is also survived by many nephews and nieces and other relatives. We miss your great sense of fun and adventure, his family said.
Karen C. Inman: 83, of Tallahassee, Florida, died March 21, 2022. Her funeral will take place in Tallahassee on April 6, and a graveside service will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Baker City on April 9 at 11 a.m. The Rev. Aletha Bonebrake of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will officiate the service. To leave an online condolence for Karen’s family, go to. www.grayswestco.com.
Steven Allen Douglas Strom: 63, of Baker City, died March 21, 2022, due to a presumed diabetic hypoglycemia-induced coma. He died with his wife at his side in his home. His health had declined very quickly after receiving his COVID-19 vaccinations. Steven was born in Silverton. He served in the U.S. Army in 1976. He moved to Baker City in 1989 where he met his wife of 32 years, Mollie Kathleen Strom (VanCleave). He worked many years at Phillips-Long Ford. He was later employed by the North Powder Lumber and then Marvin Wood Products. He enjoyed taking long drives around Baker City with his wife and late dog, Chuck. He spent lots of time with his only grandson Troy Strom. He was preceded in death by his father, William, his mother, Judith (Ollis), and his brothers, Michael and Julius.
He is survived by his brother, Norman, his sisters, Rosemary (“Kathi” West), and Mignon (“Mag” Bruno); his wife, Mollie, his sons, Jeff and Allen, his daughter-in-law, Michelle (Betinol), and his grandson, Troy.
FUNERALS PENDING
Adriene Oster: Celebration of her life, Saturday, April 2 at 2 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church, 1995 Fourth St. in Baker City. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Agnes Bird: A celebration of Agnes’ life and graveside service will take place Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. A reception will follow immediately at the Halfway Lions Hall. Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Agnes can do so to the Hells Canyon Junior Rodeo through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Kathleen Mae Bradshaw: Her memorial service will be Friday, April 8, at 1 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave. A reception will immediately follow the service, at Community Connection, 2810 Cedar St. Refreshments will be served. Memorial contributions can be made to the Make A Wish Foundation through Gray’s West & Co., 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Kathleen’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION: Juan Pablo Burgos, 60, Baker City, 9:05 p.m. Thursday, March 31, in the 900 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
SECOND-DEGREE THEFT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Patrick James Cowdry, 48, Baker City, 8:57 a.m. Monday, March 28, in the 3200 block of 14th Street; cited and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.