Leroy Wayne Phillips: Graveside service will be Friday, April 21 at 1 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warriors project through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Leroy’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Michael Leroy Snyder: A memorial service with Navy funeral honors will take place June 10 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane. Formal attire is not encouraged. If you are a fan of the Raiders, Braves or Beavers, dress in their colors in honor of Michael. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Michael’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Daniel Morris, 53, Baker City, 10:12 p.m. Monday, April 17 in the 1100 block of Elm Street; jailed.
MENACING, THIRD-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Joshua Gerald Vanderpool, 42, Baker City, 5:28 p.m. Monday, April 17 in the 2300 block of East Street;
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Carol Maureen Dinger, 39, Baker City, 11:24 a.m. Monday, April 17 at the police department; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE: Clarence Brent Shockey, 63, Vancouver, Washington, 9:27 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 on the Interstate 84 exit 302 onramp; cited and released.
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT: Bryson Scott Buchanan, 32, Baker City, 11:14 a.m. Monday, April 17 at the jail, where he was in custody on other charges.
