DEATHS
Deward Thompson: 64, of Durkee, died April 19, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Teddy Lee Perkins: 51, of Missoula, Montana, and a former Baker City resident, died on April 15, 2022. He was laid to rest on April 21 at Western VA Cemetery in Missoula.
Priscilla Kominarek Alexander: 75, of Baker City, died April 18, 2022. Her funeral will take place Wednesday, April 27, at 2 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave. Vault interment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery following the service. To leave an online condolence for Priscilla’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Louis Tholen: Memorial service will be Saturday, April 30, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, First and Church streets in Baker City. There will be a gathering for friends and family in the church hall after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donating to the Building Maintenance Fund for St. Francis de Sales Cathedral through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Agnes Bird: A celebration of Agnes’ life and graveside service will take place Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. A reception will follow immediately at the Halfway Lions Hall. Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Agnes can do so to the Hells Canyon Junior Rodeo through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Ivan Harry Bork: A celebration of his life and potluck will take place Saturday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the ballroom at the Baker Heritage Museum, 2480 Grove St. For those who would like to make a donation in honor of Ivan, the family suggests Hunt of a Lifetime through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Union County warrant): Markus Damian Dethloff, 22, Baker City, 6:16 p.m. Thursday, April 21, in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: Daniel Allen Clary, 42, Haines, 6:55 p.m. Thursday, April 21, in Haines; cited and released.
