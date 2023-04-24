DEATHS
Walter Gall: 92, of Baker City, died April 21, 2023, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City. Mr. Gall was a veteran of the Korean War. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for Walter’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Rush Long: 83, died April 20, 2023, surrounded by family at his home in Halfway, as he wished. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Donna Woodall: 76, of Halfway, died April 20, 2023, at Karcher Estates Senior Living in Nampa, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Wanda Lovell Kaufman: Funeral service will be Saturday, April 29 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. Following the service, family and friends will drive in procession to the Haines Cemetery, where Wanda will be interred. A reception will take place after the interment at the Haines United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions can be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Wanda’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Joelene Lavelle Pierce: Memorial service will be Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with Pastor Jesse Whitford of the Baker City Christian Church officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the Joelene Pierce Memorial Fund through Gray’s West & Co., 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. Contributions will be used to support Joelene’s children with their future expenses. To leave online condolences for Joelene’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Sharron Orr: A celebration of her life, and potluck, will take place May 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Community Connection building, 2810 Cedar St. Bring a dish (optional) of your choice and join in honoring an amazing woman who touched many. To leave an online condolence for Sharron’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Joyce Elaine Berryhill: A celebration of her life will take place Tuesday, May 30 at 2 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with Pastor Lennie Spooner of the Baker City Church of the Nazarene officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co., 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Joyce’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Michael Leroy Snyder: A memorial service with Navy funeral honors will take place June 10 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane. Formal attire is not encouraged. If you are a fan of the Raiders, Braves or Beavers, dress in their colors in honor of Michael. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Michael’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Mark Allan Pharis, 54, Kuna, Idaho, 7:17 p.m. at Campbell Street and Interstate 84; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS (Baker County Circuit Court warrant from Dec. 19, 2022, arrest): Tyler Joseph Sorensen, 30, Baker City, 5:02 p.m. Friday, April 21 at Auburn Avenue and Main Street;
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
THIRD-DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT: Alex Ryan Hammans, 21, Baker City, 2:15 p.m. Friday, April 21 in the 2100 block of Auburn Avenue; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Michael David Richmond, 49, Baker City, 10:34 a.m. Friday, April 21 at the parole and probation office; jailed.
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT, FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Ruth Annis Sangston, 65, Richland, 10:29 a.m. Friday, April 21 in Richland; cited and released.
Accident reports
Sunday, April 23, 11:35 a.m. in the 500 block of Campbell Street; noninjury accident.
Friday, April 21, 3:24 p.m. at Hughes Lane and 10th Street; noninjury accident.
