DEATHS
Eldon Deardorff: 86, of Richland, died April 24, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
James Thompson: 76, of Baker City, died April 24, 2022, at Ashley Manor. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Aleta Combes: 72, of Baker City, died April 23, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Lynn Lamont Miller: 70, of Baker City, died April 20, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. A visitation will take place Thursday, April 28, at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints Relief Society Room, 2625 Hughes Lane in Baker City. Directly following the funeral service, his interment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery. A reception will be held in the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints multi-purpose room after the interment. Memorial contributions in honor of Lynn can be made to assist with his burial expenses. You can donate through the website at www.grayswestco.com or by sending a check to Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814; please write “Lynn Miller” on the reference line.
Verba Jean Hampton: 85, of Ovid, Idaho, died April 12, 2022, at the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho. The graveside service will take place Thursday, May 5, at 2 p.m. at the Elgin Cemetery in Elgin. To leave an online condolence for Verba’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Priscilla Kominarek Alexander: Her funeral will take place Wednesday, April 27, at 2 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave. Vault interment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery following the service. To leave an online condolence for Priscilla’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Louis Tholen: Memorial service will be Saturday, April 30, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, First and Church streets in Baker City. There will be a gathering for friends and family in the church hall after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donating to the Building Maintenance Fund for St. Francis de Sales Cathedral through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Agnes Bird: A celebration of Agnes’ life and graveside service will take place Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. A reception will follow immediately at the Halfway Lions Hall. Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Agnes can do so to the Hells Canyon Junior Rodeo through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Ivan Harry Bork: A celebration of his life and potluck will take place Saturday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the ballroom at the Baker Heritage Museum, 2480 Grove St. For those who would like to make a donation in honor of Ivan, the family suggests Hunt of a Lifetime through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Kody Allen McManus, 26, Baker City, 3:54 a.m. Monday, April 25, in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER, CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Stacy Lee Lindstrom, 43, Baker City, 5:37 p.m. Saturday, April 23, in the 1500 block of Indiana Avenue; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR, UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE: Brandon Robert Radle, 34, Baker City, 7:29 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Auburn Avenue and Main Street; jailed.
POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE, PROBATION VIOLATION (Union County warrant): Shawn Lee Presock, 39, Baker City, 6:07 p.m. Friday, April 22, in the 800 block of Foothill Drive; jailed.
IDENTITY THEFT, FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD, SECOND-DEGREE THEFT: Crystal Lee Charbonneau, 35, Baker City, 6:07 p.m. Friday, April 22, in the 800 block of Foothill Drive; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
UNLAWFUL USE OF A WEAPON: Shane Raymond Boylan, 29, Haines, 2:06 p.m. Sunday, April 24, in the 800 block of Roberts Street in Haines; jailed.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Mikell James Harrison, 18, Baker City, 9:56 p.m. Friday, April 22, on Old Auburn Lane.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
ROBBERY (Malheur County Circuit Court warrant): David Anatoliy Barbin, 33, Everett, Washington, 11:06 a.m. April 21 on Interstate 84, Milepost 305 eastbound, jailed.
