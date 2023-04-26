POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE THEFT: Michael Duwane Newsom, 50, Baker City, 2:28 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 in the 1100 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
FUNERALS PENDING
Wanda Lovell Kaufman: Funeral service will be Saturday, April 29 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. Following the service, family and friends will drive in procession to the Haines Cemetery, where Wanda will be interred. A reception will take place after the interment at the Haines United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions can be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Wanda’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Joelene Lavelle Pierce: Memorial service will be Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with Pastor Jesse Whitford of the Baker City Christian Church officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the Joelene Pierce Memorial Fund through Gray’s West & Co., 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. Contributions will be used to support Joelene’s children with their future expenses. To leave online condolences for Joelene’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Sharron Orr: A celebration of her life, and potluck, will take place May 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Community Connection building, 2810 Cedar St. Bring a dish (optional) of your choice and join in honoring an amazing woman who touched many. To leave an online condolence for Sharron’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Joyce Elaine Berryhill: A celebration of her life will take place Tuesday, May 30 at 2 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with Pastor Lennie Spooner of the Baker City Church of the Nazarene officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co., 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Joyce’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Michael Leroy Snyder: A memorial service with Navy funeral honors will take place June 10 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane. Formal attire is not encouraged. If you are a fan of the Raiders, Braves or Beavers, dress in their colors in honor of Michael. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Michael’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
