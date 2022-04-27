ADAMS: Makayla Angelique and Richard Brownell, April 21, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City, a boy, Benjamin Reed Adams, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Elisha Kohltfarber and Richard Shaver, Barbara Luster and Jay Williams.
FUNERALS PENDING
Louis Tholen: Memorial service will be Saturday, April 30, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, First and Church streets in Baker City. There will be a gathering for friends and family in the church hall after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donating to the Building Maintenance Fund for St. Francis de Sales Cathedral through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Roberta ‘Bobbie’ Borders: Memorial service will be Saturday, April 30, at 2 p.m. at the Baker City Christian Church, 675 Highway 7, with Pastor Jesse Whitford officiating. Following the memorial service, a reception will take place at the Baker City Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family would like contributions to be made to the Miss Robbie Borders Scholarship Fund through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Agnes Bird: A celebration of Agnes’ life and graveside service will take place Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. A reception will follow immediately at the Halfway Lions Hall. Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Agnes can do so to the Hells Canyon Junior Rodeo through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Ivan Harry Bork: A celebration of his life and potluck will take place Saturday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the ballroom at the Baker Heritage Museum, 2480 Grove St. For those who would like to make a donation in honor of Ivan, the family suggests Hunt of a Lifetime through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
