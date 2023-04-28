DEATHS
Lester Mudget: 105, of Halfway, died April 27, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Marva Quarles: 79, of Weiser, Idaho, died April 21, 2023, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com.
Helen ‘Nadine’ Guymon: 88, of Baker City, died April 26, 2023, at her home. Services are being planned, and information will be announced once confirmed. To leave an online condolence for Nadine’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Joelene Lavelle Pierce: Memorial service will be Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with Pastor Jesse Whitford of the Baker City Christian Church officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the Joelene Pierce Memorial Fund through Gray’s West & Co., 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. Contributions will be used to support Joelene’s children with their future expenses. To leave online condolences for Joelene’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Sharron Orr: A celebration of her life, and potluck, will take place May 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Community Connection building, 2810 Cedar St. Bring a dish (optional) of your choice and join in honoring an amazing woman who touched many. To leave an online condolence for Sharron’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Joyce Elaine Berryhill: A celebration of her life will take place Tuesday, May 30 at 2 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with Pastor Lennie Spooner of the Baker City Church of the Nazarene officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co., 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Joyce’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Michael Leroy Snyder: A memorial service with Navy funeral honors will take place June 10 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane. Formal attire is not encouraged. If you are a fan of the Raiders, Braves or Beavers, dress in their colors in honor of Michael. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Michael’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: Chloe Taylor Stoffelsen, 26, Baker City, 3:49 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 in the 1700 block of Birch Street; cited and released.
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: Jamie Lynn Starboard, 43, Baker City, 12:38 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 in the 1600 block of Eldon Street; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Elisa Marie Hiatt, 57, Baker City, 9:56 a.m. Wednesday, April 26 in the 2200 block of Main Street; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE THEFT: Michael Duwane Newsom, 50, Baker City, 2:28 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 in the 1100 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION: Joshua James Smith, 40, Baker City, 11:17 a.m. Thursday, April 27 at the parole and probation office; jailed.
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: Jamil Salah Hisni, 42, Halfway, 8:27 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 in Halfway; jailed.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, RECKLESS DRIVING: Tomi Ann Shukle, 51, Baker City, 1:41 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 on Highway 7, Milepost 24; taken to the Baker County Jail where she was cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR, PROBATION VIOLATION: Zachariah Todd Hensen, 39, Baker City, 8:15 p.m. April 23 at Brownlee Reservoir; jailed.
Accident reports
Wednesday, April 26, 7:46 p.m. on Highway 86; noninjury accident.
