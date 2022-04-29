FUNERALS PENDING
Wayne Stevens: Graveside service with military honors will be Saturday, May 7, at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, and for those who would like to make a donation in Wayne’s memory, his family suggests the Hilary Bonn Benevolence Fund through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Ray and Karen Wilson: Graveside service will be Saturday, May 7, at 1 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Rodd Bunch: A celebration of Rodd’s life will take place May 14, at 11 a.m. in the Durkee Community Building. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Snake River chapter, or the Baker County Livestock Producers Foundation Scholarship, or a charity of your choice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Jackie Emele: A celebration of Jackie’s life will take place May 14, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at her home in Baker City. For those who would like to make a donation in honor of Jackie, her family suggests the Baker County Livestock Producers Foundation Scholarship, or Best Friends of Baker, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Agnes Bird: A celebration of Agnes’ life and graveside service will take place Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. A reception will follow immediately at the Halfway Lions Hall. Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Agnes can do so to the Hells Canyon Junior Rodeo through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Ivan Harry Bork: A celebration of his life and potluck will take place Saturday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the ballroom at the Baker Heritage Museum, 2480 Grove St. For those who would like to make a donation in honor of Ivan, the family suggests Hunt of a Lifetime through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: John Marsik Guthrie Jr., 50, Baker City, 9:20 p.m. Thursday, April 28, in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Amanda Renee Crews, 44, Baker City, 3:53 a.m. Thursday, April 28, in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Michaelle Lisa Clarke, 55, Baker City, 6:39 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, on Highway 7 at Indiana Avenue.
ATTEMPTED STRANGULATION, DOMESTIC BATTERY (Idaho warrant): Anthony Christopher Cornford, 39, Baker City, 5:19 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, in the 2800 block of Broadway Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
PAROLE VIOLATION: Lester Lee Jones, 50, Baker City, 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, in the 3400 block of 13th Street; jailed.
