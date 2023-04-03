FUNERALS PENDING

James Oren Depee: A graveside service with military honors will take place Wednesday, April 12 at 10 a.m. in the veterans section at Mount Hope Cemetery. James’ family could not be located when he passed away on Jan. 23, 2021. If you knew James or feel compelled to honor a veteran, you are invited to attend the graveside service. Rick Gloria, Baker County’s veteran services officer, made the arrangements for James’ inurnment. If you would like to donate in James’ honor, please make one to a veterans organization of your choosing. To light a virtual candle for James, go to www.colestributecenter.com.

