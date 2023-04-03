James Oren Depee: A graveside service with military honors will take place Wednesday, April 12 at 10 a.m. in the veterans section at Mount Hope Cemetery. James’ family could not be located when he passed away on Jan. 23, 2021. If you knew James or feel compelled to honor a veteran, you are invited to attend the graveside service. Rick Gloria, Baker County’s veteran services officer, made the arrangements for James’ inurnment. If you would like to donate in James’ honor, please make one to a veterans organization of your choosing. To light a virtual candle for James, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Michael Leroy Snyder: A memorial service with Navy funeral honors will take place June 10 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane. Formal attire is not encouraged. If you are a fan of the Raiders, Braves or Beavers, dress in their colors in honor of Michael. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Michael’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: Chloe Irene Harris, 27, Baker City, 7:43 p.m. Sunday, April 2 in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Sarah Elizabeth Mitchell, 27, Baker City, 12:47 p.m. Sunday, April 2 at Fifth Street and Valley Avenue; cited and released.
FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, RECKLESS DRIVING: Marjorie Joan Houg, 34, Baker City, 1:32 p.m. Saturday, April 1 in the 3000 block of Auburn Avenue; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE THEFT: Chloe Taylor Stoffelsen, 26, Baker City, 8:36 a.m. Saturday, April 1 in the 1100 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: James Albert Kaase, 52, Las Vegas, Nevada, 5:07 p.m. Friday, March 31 on Interstate 84, MIlepost 306. Kaase was given a courtesy ride to a motel and cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE ASSAULT, MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (Thurston County, Washington, warrants): Vey Kong, 55, 3:19 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at Brownlee Reservoir; jailed.
IMPORTING MARIJUANA: Jonathan E. Berry, 35, Enid, Oklahoma, 11:37 a.m. March 29 on Interstate 84, Milepost 287.
IMPORTING MARIJUANA: Aaron M. Patterson, 54, Kelso, Washington, 8:12 a.m. March 29 on Interstate 84, Milepost 288 westbound; cited and released.
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED, CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON: Asanay Chitxeuane, 41, Taylorsville, Utah, 9:53 a.m. March 27 on Interstate 84, Milepost 326 westbound; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, RECKLESS DRIVING: Erik Miller, 40, Baker City, 5:30 p.m. March 24 on Highway 7, Milepost 43; cited and released.
Accident reports
Sunday, April 2, 5:36 p.m. on Interstate 84, eastbound North Powder exit; noninjury accident.
Sunday, April 2, 1:10 p.m. on Highway 7, Milepost 36; noninjury accident.
Saturday, April 1, 9:50 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 308 westbound; noninjury accident.
Friday, March 31, 2:13 p.m. on Highway 7, Milepost 31; noninjury accident.
