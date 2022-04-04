Mardelle LaDorise Webb Allen Ebell: 100, a longtime Baker County resident, died on April 3, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family. A traditional funeral service will take place on Saturday, April 16, at 2 p.m. at the Pine Valley Presbyterian Church in Halfway. Interment will follow at Pine Haven Cemetery. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Rev. Donavon Ray McCall: 48, died Nov. 25, 2021, in Billings, Montana. He was born on Dec. 7, 1972. Services will be Wednesday, April 6, at 10 a.m. at Blue Mountain Baptist Church, 2998 Eighth St. in Baker City. He is survived by his wife, Jasmine; his daughter, Miaya; his parents, Dr. Karen Franke (Richard); his siblings, Ronald McCall (Carina). Noah Franke (Yuliya), and Jennifer Richards (Adam). He is also survived by many nephews and nieces and other relatives. We miss your great sense of fun and adventure, his family said.
Helen Georgia Buckmaster: 89, of Baker City, died April 1, 2022, surrounded by family at her home. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Helen’s memory, or to offer online condolences to her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERAL PENDING
Kathleen Mae Bradshaw: Her memorial service will be Friday, April 8, at 1 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave. A reception will immediately follow the service, at Community Connection, 2810 Cedar St. Refreshments will be served. Memorial contributions can be made to the Make A Wish Foundation through Gray’s West & Co., 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Kathleen’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Union County warrant): Destiny Lynn Duvall, 21, Baker City, 7:36 a.m. Sunday, April 3, at 16th and Carter streets; cited and released.
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (domestic): James Leroy Edison, 73, Baker City, 3:17 p.m. Saturday, April 2, in the 2000 block of Seventh Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
HARASSMENT (Baker County warrant): Alyssa Renee Owens, 27, Baker City, 7:06 p.m. Saturday, April 2, on Foothill Drive; cited and released.
