DEATHS
Phyllis Badgley: 98, a lifelong resident of Baker City, died April 3, 2023, at Meadowbrook Place in Baker City. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center. To light a candle in Phyllis’ memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
DEATHS
Phyllis Badgley: 98, a lifelong resident of Baker City, died April 3, 2023, at Meadowbrook Place in Baker City. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center. To light a candle in Phyllis’ memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
James Oren Depee: A graveside service with military honors will take place Wednesday, April 12 at 10 a.m. in the veterans section at Mount Hope Cemetery. James’ family could not be located when he passed away on Jan. 23, 2021. If you knew James or feel compelled to honor a veteran, you are invited to attend the graveside service. Rick Gloria, Baker County’s veteran services officer, made the arrangements for James’ inurnment. If you would like to donate in James’ honor, please make one to a veterans organization of your choosing. To light a virtual candle for James, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Michael Leroy Snyder: A memorial service with Navy funeral honors will take place June 10 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane. Formal attire is not encouraged. If you are a fan of the Raiders, Braves or Beavers, dress in their colors in honor of Michael. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Michael’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Bryan C. Keyes, 40, Baker City, 10:08 a.m. Tuesday, April 4 at the courthouse; cited and released.
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Daniel Wayne Morris, 54, Baker City, 5:03 p.m. Monday, April 3 on Lindley Road; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
CARELESS DRIVING: Dante Rafael Rivera, 18, El Paso, Texas, 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, April 4 on Interstate 84, Milepost 327 westbound; cited and released.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.