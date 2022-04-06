Kathleen Mae Bradshaw: Her memorial service will be Friday, April 8, at 1 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave. A reception will immediately follow the service, at Community Connection, 2810 Cedar St. Refreshments will be served. Memorial contributions can be made to the Make A Wish Foundation through Gray’s West & Co., 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Kathleen’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Agnes Bird: A celebration of Agnes’ life and graveside service will take place Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. A reception will follow immediately at the Halfway Lions Hall. Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Agnes can do so to the Hells Canyon Junior Rodeo through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
MULTIPLE WARRANTS: Paul Adam Heller, 50, transient, 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at Resort Street and Washington Avenue; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Tamara Kay Fine, 48, Baker City, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, at Wade Williams Park; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (domestic), HARASSMENT: Daniel Allen Clary, 42, Haines, 8:04 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, on Welch Road; jailed.
