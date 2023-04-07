DEATHS
Maddalena “Lena” Bruno: 59, of Baker City, died April 5, 2023, at her residence. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To offer condolences to her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Rebecca S. Colton: 52, of Baker City, died April 5, 2023, at her home. Services are under the direction of Coles Funeral Home. To light a candle in Rebecca’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
James Oren Depee: A graveside service with military honors will take place Wednesday, April 12 at 10 a.m. in the veterans section at Mount Hope Cemetery. James’ family could not be located when he passed away on Jan. 23, 2021. If you knew James or feel compelled to honor a veteran, you are invited to attend the graveside service. Rick Gloria, Baker County’s veteran services officer, made the arrangements for James’ inurnment. If you would like to donate in James’ honor, please make one to a veterans organization of your choosing. To light a virtual candle for James, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Michael Leroy Snyder: A memorial service with Navy funeral honors will take place June 10 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane. Formal attire is not encouraged. If you are a fan of the Raiders, Braves or Beavers, dress in their colors in honor of Michael. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Michael’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Anastacia Patton, 38, Baker City, 9:33 p.m. Thursday, April 6 in the 1800 block of East Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER: Manuel M. Ferrer, 47, Baker City, 4:34 p.m. Thursday, April 6 on Sunridge Lane; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT, INTERFERING WITH A POLICE OFFICER, RESISTING ARREST: Justin Marshall Robinson, 37, Baker City, 9:52 a.m. Thursday, April 6 on 10th Street; jailed.
DRIVING WHILE REVOKED: Justin Lee Kasinger, 36, Baker City, 9:01 a.m. Thursday, April 6 on Pocahontas Road; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION: Cory Dennis Deshirlia, 46, Huntington, 2:53 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 in Huntington; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION (out-of-state warrant): K-Leigh Rhuhamma Pogue, 27, transient, 8:07 a.m. Wednesday, April 5 in the 3400 block of 13th St.; jailed.
Accident reports
Wednesday, April 5, 3:25 p.m. at 2300 Resort St.; noninjury accident.
