Mardelle LaDorise Webb Allen Ebell: A traditional funeral service will take place Saturday, April 16, at 2 p.m. at the Pine Valley Presbyterian Church in Halfway. Interment will follow at Pine Haven Cemetery. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Ron Anderson, Sharon Joy Anderson: They passed away in November 2021 in Las Vegas. They lived in Baker City for most of the year, escaping the cold weather of Eastern Oregon to their property in Pahrump, Nevada, during the winter. Ron and Sharon loved to travel and pan gold, and they were avid rockhounds. They enjoyed taking walks, morning coffee with friends, Copper Belt Winery and dances at the VFW. Ron and Sharon are very much missed by their friends and family who they both loved and cherished dearly. There will be a celebration of their lives on April 14 at 2 p.m. at the Eagles, 2935 H St. in Baker City.
Agnes Bird: A celebration of Agnes’ life and graveside service will take place Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. A reception will follow immediately at the Halfway Lions Hall. Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Agnes can do so to the Hells Canyon Junior Rodeo through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Ivan Harry Bork: A celebration of his life and potluck will take place Saturday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the ballroom at the Baker Heritage Museum, 2480 Grove St. For those who would like to make a donation in honor of Ivan, the family suggests Hunt of a Lifetime through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Scott Roy Harris, 47, Baker City, 11:47 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, on Clark Street near Broadway; cited and released.
