DEATHS
Zona K. Irby Hiatt: 68, of Baker City, died Aug. 5, 2022, at her home. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. in Baker City. To light a candle in memory of Zona, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Nelda Faye Marshall: 91, of Haines, died Aug. 5, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City. Her memorial service will take place Saturday, Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. at the Haines First Baptist Church, with Pastor Ben Janzen officiating. A graveside service and interment will be at the Haines Cemetery Saturday, Aug. 13 at 3 p.m. A reception will immediately follow at the Haines First Baptist Church. To leave an online condolence for Nelda’s family and friends, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
VIOLATION OF RELEASE AGREEMENT: Kristi Ann Moudy-Koos, 45, Baker City, 7:14 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8 in the 1900 block of Birch Street; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Cindy Kay Gipson, 50, Gooding, Idaho, 5:49 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 on Interstate 84, Milepost 304 eastbound; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: David Joseph Kerwynn, 66, Salt Lake City, 2:46 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 on Interstate 84, Milepost 351 westbound; cited and released.
Accident report
On Saturday, Aug. 6 at 5:03 p.m., Sr. Trooper Tim Schuette responded to a report of a single-car rollover crash on Highway 86, Milepost 22. Schuette wrote in his report that he arrived at found that the driver, Travis L. Cannon, 52, of Richland, had extricated himself from his Chevrolet Silverado pickup. Schuette wrote that Cannon told him he had fallen asleep while driving. Cannon was taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City, where he was treated and released.
