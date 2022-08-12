Harold Franklin ‘Frank’ Pierce: 75, of Baker City, died Aug. 8, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family. His memorial service took place Saturday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. at the Blue Mountain Baptist Church in Baker City. To light a candle in Frank’s memory, or to offer online condolences to his family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Marian M. Taylor: 78, died Aug. 11, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa, Idaho. Her memorial service will be Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2625 Hughes Lane in Baker City. Bishop Mike Smith will officiate the service. The inurnment will take place directly after the service, at Mount Hope Cemetery. A reception will follow in the church’s multipurpose room. Memorial contributions can be made to the Susan B. Komen Foundation through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Marian’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
MENACING (domestic violence), RECKLESS DRIVING: Carmon Deon Hendriksen, 34, Baker City, 5:49 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at Broadway and Main streets; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant), THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: David Lee Felton, 44, Huntington, 5:03 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at Plum and Church streets; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrants): Cody J. Steenhard, 42, transient, 12:17 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the 900 block of Highway 7; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, THIRD-DEGREE THEFT (Baker County Justice Court warrants): Craig Anthony Willey, 43, Baker City, 11:17 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Seventh and Broadway streets; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Two Baker County Justice Court warrants): Chloe Taylor Virginia Stoffelsen, 25, Baker City, 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Baker County Jail, where she was in custody on other charges.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Cory Dennis Deshirlia, 45, Huntington, 11:16 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Baker County Jail, where he was in custody on other charges.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Victoria Jean McLean, 39, Huntington, 7:16 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Baker County Jail, where she was in custody on other charges.
