Deaths
Jack Miller: 88, of Baker City, died Aug. 12, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
FUNERALS PENDING
Mary Morin: There will be a graveside service/dedication at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Raelene Florene Maddox: Her memorial service will take place Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with Pastor Lennie Spooner of the Baker City Nazarene Church officiating. To light a candle for Raelene, or to leave a condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: Christopher Callan Chernoff, 58, of Baker City, 5:05 p.m. Thursday, at the police department; jailed.
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Mayron Juanito Harding, 19, of 1530 15th St., 3:20 p.m. Thursday, at 2339 East St.; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Angela Dawn Nixon, 32, of 3005 10th St., Apartment A, 2:14 p.m. Thursday, at the Baker County Parole and Probation Office; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Two Union County warrants): Brazin Charles Welllington, 25, of North Powder, 9:50 a.m. Thursday, in the 2200 block of Broadway Street in Baker City; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Trevor James Heath, 24, of Baker City, 2:03 a.m. Thursday, in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Two Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Edward Allen Braswell, 45, of Baker City, 8:29 a.m. Wednesday, in the 2100 block of Third Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Gage Michael Niehaus, 20, of Haines, 6:31 p.m. Thursday, at Haines; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): David James Eastin, 35, of 2815 Second St., 3:18 p.m. Thursday, at the Sheriff’s Office; cited and released.
