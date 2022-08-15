Conrad Gabriel Wlodarczyk: 95, of Baker City, died Aug. 11, 2022, at his residence. A funeral service is being planned, and the date and time will be announced once they have been confirmed. To leave an online condolence for Conrad’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Mary Ann Wlodarczyk: 88, of Baker City, died Aug. 14, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. A funeral service is being arranged, and details will be announced once confirmed. To leave an online condolence for Mary Ann’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Elaine Logsdon: 79, of Baker City, died Aug. 12, 2022, at Settler’s Park assisted living. Her graveside service will be Thursday, Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Marion County warrant): Katherine Diane Schaaf, 36, Baker City, 11:18 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 at Main Street and Washington Avenue; cited and released.
THIRD-DEGREE ASSAULT, RECKLESS DRIVING, RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Bryce Patrick Lein, 35, Baker City, 8:46 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 in the 3200 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Shawn Michael Ray Horn, 32, Baker City, 5:56 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at Fourth and Campbell streets; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Dale Rex Taylor, 81, Baker City, 5:52 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at Geiser-Pollman Park; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE TRESPASSING (Multnomah County warrant), FAILURE TO APPEAR (Sweet Home municipal warrant), PAROLE VIOLATION (statewide felony warrant): April Grace Gerhold, 32, Portland, 8:33 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12 in the 500 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Victoria Jean McLean, 39, Huntington, 1:31 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at the Baker County Jail, where she was in custody on other charges.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.