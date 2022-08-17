DEATHS
Larry Rood: 75, of Baker City, died Aug. 13, 2022, in Greenleaf, Idaho.
John Higbie: 92, formerly of Baker City, died Aug. 14, 2022, at his son’s residence in Seneca. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Conrad Gabriel Wlodarczyk and Mary Ann Wlodarczyk: Mass of Christian burial will be at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, First and Church streets, Friday, Aug. 19 at 10:30 a.m., with Father Suresh Telagani officiating. Interment will immediately follow the mass at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Best Friends of Baker through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Conrad and Mary Ann’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Allen R. Morris Sr.: Graveside service with military honors will be Saturday, Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. at Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. For those who would like to make a donation in Allen’s memory, his family suggests St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97814. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Tom ‘Mac’ Kerns: A celebration of Mac’s life will take place Saturday, Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. in the Haines Methodist Church. Donations can be made to the Eastern Oregon Museum in Haines through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Mac, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Frank William Hermann: A celebration of his life will take place on Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. at the Harvest Christian Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. To leave an online condolence for Frank’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED, VIOLATION OF RELEASE AGREEMENT: Christian Reynolds Oliver, 22, Baker City, 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 on Auburn Avenue between First and Second streets; jailed.
OFFENSIVE LITTERING: Charles Leon Efird, 77, Baker City, 3:14 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the 2500 block of Broadway Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Larry Merl Barker, 41, Baker City, 10:51 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the 2100 block of Failing Avenue; cited and released.
VIOLATION OF RELEASE AGREEMENT: Carmon Deon Hendriksen, 34, Baker City, 4:57 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the 2100 block of Windmill Lane; jailed.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, HARASSMENT, FAILURE TO APPEAR (Umatilla County warrants): Steven Vincent Anderson, 40, Pendleton, 1:58 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Payette County, Idaho, warrant): Danielle Christine Purkey, 41, Baker City, 4:59 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 at First and Church streets; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (two Payette County, Idaho, warrants): Joseph Richard McCaslin, 51, Baker City, 4:59 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 at First and Church streets; jailed.
RECKLESS DRIVING, RECKLESS ENDANGERING: Jesse James Corr, 27, Baker City, 1:59 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 at First and C streets; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (two Baker County Circuit Court warrants), FAILURE TO APPEAR (two Union County Circuit Court warrants): Alexander Harold Wise, 20, Baker City, 9:05 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15 in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue; jailed.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Timothy Kelly Slaney, 33, Baker City, 8:49 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15 in the 600 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Robles Duran-Melquiades, 41, Baker City, 2:34 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at Slough and Chandler roads; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Zachary Lin Sandberg, 19, Baker City, 9:51 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 on Wingville Road near Old Wingville Road; cited and released.
TELEPHONIC HARASSMENT: Nicole Yvonne Wilkerson, 45, Haines, 7:58 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 on Highway 30 near the Haines Cemetery; cited and released.
