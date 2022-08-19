DEATHS
Larry Waters: 79, of Joseph, died Aug. 17, 2022, at a local care center. His graveside service will be Saturday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. at the Joseph Cemetery, also known as Prairie Creek Cemetery. Bollman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
FUNERALS PENDING
Tom ‘Mac’ Kerns: A celebration of Mac’s life will take place Saturday, Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. in the Haines Methodist Church. Donations can be made to the Eastern Oregon Museum in Haines through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Mac, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Frank William Hermann: A celebration of his life will take place on Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. at the Harvest Christian Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. To leave an online condolence for Frank’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Peggy Anna Pittman: Graveside service will be Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception afterward at the Baker City Christian Church, 675 Highway 7. Memorial contributions can be made to Smile Train, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Shriner’s Children’s Hospital through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.To light a candle in Peggy’s memory, or to offer online condolences to her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Laura Feign Osterkamp, 58, Baker City, 6:56 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 on Union Creek Road; cited and released.
THIRD-DEGREE THEF T (Baker County Justice Court warrant): John Marsik Guthrie Jr., 50, Baker City, 8:17 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the Sheriff’s Office; cited and released.
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION: Chaz Jordan Williams, 20, Baker City, 2:05 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
Oregon State Police
Accident report
At 1:38 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, Trooper Jonathan Boggs responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84, Milepost 304.5 eastbound. A white Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Patrick C. Martin, 72, of Creswell, was entering the freeway via the Exit 304 onramp when it crossed both lanes and crashed into the concrete center divider, according to Boggs’ report. Both Martin and his passenger, Janel L. Tjaden of Creswell, were taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City, where they were treated and released.
Accident report
At 7:46 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, Sr. Trooper Bradley Duncan responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 86 near Milepost 39, near Richland. The driver, Myrna J. Clarke, 81, of Sumpter, was driving west when the setting sun obstructed her view, according to Duncan’s report. The Suzuki Vitara she was driving went off the highway on a right hand corner and hit a tree. Both Evans and her passenger, Jantje Eva Smith, 83, of Sumpter, had minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.
