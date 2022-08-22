Tom ‘Mac’ Kerns: A celebration of Mac’s life will take place Saturday, Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. in the Haines Methodist Church. Donations can be made to the Eastern Oregon Museum in Haines through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Mac, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Frank William Hermann: A celebration of his life will take place on Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. at the Harvest Christian Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. To leave an online condolence for Frank’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Peggy Anna Pittman: Graveside service will be Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception afterward at the Baker City Christian Church, 675 Highway 7. Memorial contributions can be made to Smile Train, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Shriner’s Children’s Hospital through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.To light a candle in Peggy’s memory, or to offer online condolences to her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
HARASSMENT: Thomas Allen Talbott, 25, Baker City, 2:34 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 at the police department; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Keith Edward Gassin, 47, Baker City, 12:58 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 on Walnut Street near Myrtle Street; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Michael Ray Fedderly, 60, Baker City, 4:57 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 in the 400 block of Spring Garden Avenue; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Robert Wayne Jarboe, 47, Huntington, 11:01 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 in Huntington; cited and released.
