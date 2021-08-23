Jasper Coombes: 92, formerly of Richland, died Aug. 22, 2021, at his home in Baker City, surrounded by his family. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Darrell Bales: 83, of Baker City, died Aug. 22, 2021, at his residence at Meadowbrook Place. A private family gathering will take place later. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
STRANGULATION (domestic violence): Justin Michael Shelton, 31, Baker City, 2:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 in the 400 block of Second Street; jailed.
FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: James Vernal Young Jr., 64, Baker City, 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 in the 100 block of Second Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (4 Baker County Justice Court warrants): Justin Michael Shelton, 31, Baker City, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at Second and Campbell Streets; cited and released.
VIOLATION OF RELEASE AGREEMENT: Michael Isaiah Estabrooks, 42, Baker City, 12:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 in the 400 block of Second Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE THEFT: Guy Evan Lefthand, 52, 3:53 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at Fifth and Ruby streets in Haines; cited and released.
PAROLE VIOLATION (Oregon State Parole Board warrant): Tyler Joseph Anders, 32, Baker City, 6:05 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at the sheriff’s office; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Fabian Rene Dilulo, 61, Huntington, 11:19 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20 on the Snake River Road; cited and released.
