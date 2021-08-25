Marvin ‘Glenn’ Jennings: 92, of Walla Walla, Washington, and formerly of Baker City and La Grande, died Aug. 20, 2021, at his care home. To leave an online condolence for Glenn’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Donna Weir: 90, formerly of Richland, died Aug. 24, 2021, at Green Valley Hospital in Arizona. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Tharrell Tilgner: 92, formerly of Richland, died Aug. 24, 2021, at his home in Winchester, Oregon. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Donald Regan: 91, of Baker City, died Aug. 24, 2021, at Meadowbrook Place Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Trinidad Navarro and Mary Hurtado: Navarro, 59, of Baker City, died June 14, 2021, and Hurtado, his mother, 93, died June 29. A joint memorial service for Trino and Mary will take place Monday, Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. To light a candle in memory of Trino and Mary, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Timothy Kelly Slaney, 32, Baker City, 2:35 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23 at the Police Department; cited and released.
FAILURE TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER: Geoffrey Micheals Brown, 25, transient, 6:02 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 on Griffin Gulch Lane; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Ada County, Idaho, warrant): K-Leigh Rhuhanna Pogue, 26, Baker City, 4:35 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23 at the Sheriff’s Office; jailed.
