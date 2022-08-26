DEATHS
Carl LaVerne Heath: 84, of Baker City, died Aug. 24, 2022, at his residence. Service information will be updated when details are confirmed. To leave an online condolence for Carl’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Tom ‘Mac’ Kerns: A celebration of Mac’s life will take place Saturday, Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. in the Haines Methodist Church. Donations can be made to the Eastern Oregon Museum in Haines through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Mac, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Frank William Hermann: A celebration of his life will take place on Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. at the Harvest Christian Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. To leave an online condolence for Frank’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Peggy Anna Pittman: Graveside service Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception afterward at the Baker City Christian Church, 675 Highway 7. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Smile Train, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Shriner’s Children’s Hospital through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Peggy’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Cass Robertson Vanderwiele: Celebration of life/anniversary celebration, Sept. 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Thomas Angus Ranch party barn, 42734 Old Trail Road, north of Baker City. It will be a time to visit with Cass’s family and offer them love, support and condolences. Friends and loved ones are welcome to stop by at their convenience between those times. Memorial contributions can be directed to Colton Accounting, on Church Street in Baker City. Cass loved making sure the children of Baker, who were in need, had a great Christmas. A foundation will be created to honor his wishes in his name. To leave an online condolence for Cass’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
