John Neske: 64, of Baker Valley, died Aug. 22, 2021, at his home. A celebration of his life will take place Thursday, Sept. 2 at 2 p.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene. Paster Lennie Spooner of the Nazarene Church will officiate. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in John’s memory can direct them to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of John, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Roger Kirkland: 77, of North Powder, died Aug. 25, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Trinidad Navarro and Mary Hurtado: Navarro, 59, of Baker City, died June 14, 2021, and Hurtado, his mother, 93, died June 29. A joint memorial service for Trino and Mary will take place Monday, Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. To light a candle in memory of Trino and Mary, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Eric Michael Collins, 32, Baker City, 2:01 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 in the 1100 block of Elm Street; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Chaz Jordan Williams, 19, transient, 2:33 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 at College and D streets; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
WARRANT (Baker County Justice Court): Brandy Dawn Arthur, 29, Baker City, 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
