FUNERALS PENDING
George Roger Kirkland: Celebration of his life will take place Saturday, Sept. 4 at 11 a.m. at 735 Third St. in North Powder. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Tharrell Tilgner: Graveside service with military honors will take place Thursday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Donna Weir: Graveside service will be Saturday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
David Coughlin: Celebration of life, Sunday, Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. at the Quail Ridge Golf Course, 2801 Indiana Ave. in Baker City.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (2 Baker County Justice Court warrants): Kyle Ryan Bork, 21, Baker City, 11:04 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27 in the 3400 block of 13th Street; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, RECKLESS DRIVING: Logan Gabriel Thumm, 37, Meridian, Idaho, 8:24 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 on Interstate 84, Milepost 320 westbound; cited and released.
Accident report
A motorcycle rider, Gary Wayne Hodgin, 74, of Milwaukie, was injured when he failed to negotiate a banked turn on Highway 26 near Milepost 209, about three miles northwest of Unity, around 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, according to an OSP report. Hodgin, who was riding with a group of motorcyclists, was taken by Life Flight helicopter to Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, where he was in fair condition Monday, morning, Aug. 30.
Accident report
Two women spent the night in their car after it went off Highway 7 near Milepost 13, about 37 miles southwest of Baker City, on the night of Wednesday, Aug. 25, according to an OSP report. Sr. Trooper David Aydelotte wrote in a report that the driver, Eileen Helen Scott, 67, of Lebanon, told him the accident happened about 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 when she steered to avoid a deer. The Chevrolet Malibu went down a steep embankment, and with no cell service, Scott and her passenger, Tina Marie Lester, 55, of Sweet Home, spent the night in their vehicle. On the morning of Aug. 26 a passer-by saw the car and reported it to police. Neither the driver nor the passenger was hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.