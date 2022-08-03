DEATHS
Jeanette Geesing: 79, of Pleasant Valley, died July 31, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family. A private family service will take place. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
John Chamberlain: 80, of Halfway, died Aug. 1, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Harvey Clayton ‘Bud’ Crim: 92, of Baker City, died July 29, 2022, at his residence. No services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions can be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Bud’s honor or to offer online condolences to his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Peggy Anna Pittman: 77, of Baker City, died July 27, 2022, at her residence. Her graveside service at Mount Hope Cemetery will be announced in the near future. Memorial contributions can be made to Smile Train, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Shriners Children’s Hospital through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Peggy’s honor or to offer online condolences to her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Jean Heizer: 84, a longtime Baker City resident and retired business lady, died July 27, 2022, at Settler’s Park. A memorial service will be announced and take place this fall. Donations can be made to the Orpheum Theater or Best Friends of Baker, through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Jean’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Letha Lavonne (Linder) Worley: 98, of Payette, Idaho, died on July 27, 2022. A graveside service will take place Friday, Aug. 5 at 9 a.m. PDT at Riverside Cemetery in Payette. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences can be made to Letha’s family at www.shafferjensen.com. Memorials in her honor may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation in care of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, ID 83661.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
HARASSMENT, SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT, THIRD-DEGREE ESCAPE: Kristi Ann Moudy-Koos, 45, Baker City, 12:21 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 at Birch Street and Washington Avenue; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: James Allen Patton, 68, Asheville, North Carolina, 10:22 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 on Interstate 84, Milepost 320 westbound; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Accident report
On Monday, Aug. 1 at 12:43 p.m., OSP Sr. Trooper Levi Macy responded to a single-vehicle crash on westbound Highway 26 near Milepost 209, about 2 miles north of Unity. The driver, Sueann W. Webster, 50, of Elgin, was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City, where she was treated and released. According to Macy’s report, Webster was driving a GMC Savana van. She said she was feeling ill after working all day in the heat and was planning to find lodging. Evidence showed the van veered off the highway onto the right shoulder gradually, returned to the highway then went out of control, striking a power pole and a fence. The van stopped upright, on top of the fence. Webster, who was not wearing a seat belt, was initially pinned beneath the dashboard, according to Macy’s report.
