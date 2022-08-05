DEATHS
Charles Henry Campos: 65, of Baker City, died on July 29, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for Charles’ family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERAL PENDING: Joyce Walter, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 2107 Third St.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Covan Xavier Bates, 20, Spanaway, Washington, 11:28 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4 at the sheriff’s office; jailed.
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Jimmy Allan Hendricks, 50, Baker City, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 at D and 10th streets; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (three Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Kody Allen McManus, 26, Richland, 9:22 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4 in Richland; jailed.
FUGITIVE (Payette County, Idaho, warrant): Tyler Joseph Anders, 33, Baker City, 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4 at the Baker County Jail, where he was already in custody on other charges.
PROBATION VIOLATION (two Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Alan William Wolfe, 35, Baker City, 6:44 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4 at the Baker County Jail, where he was already in custody on other charges.
Oregon State Police
Accident report
On Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 5:07 p.m., OSP Trooper Terry Simpson responded to a single-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 84 near Milepost 334, about 30 miles southeast of Baker City. Becki Sue Mort, 36, of Caldwell, Idaho, was driving a Kia Sportage when she swerved to avoid a deer standing in the slow lane. Her vehicle crashed into the concrete center divider. Mort was taken Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City, where she was treated and released.
Sign in with
