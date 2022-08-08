DEATHS
Keith N. Carpenter: 79, of Baker City, died Aug. 4, 2022, at his home. No services are planned at this time. To light a candle in Keith’s memory, or to offer online condolences to his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
DEATHS
Keith N. Carpenter: 79, of Baker City, died Aug. 4, 2022, at his home. No services are planned at this time. To light a candle in Keith’s memory, or to offer online condolences to his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
John ‘Hops’ Mahoney: 51, of Baker City died Aug. 1, 2022. His graveside service and interment will be Thursday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. A celebration of his life will continue at his family home, 2517 Court Ave.
Naomi Jane Becktold: age 2, of Baker City, died July 15, 2022, in Boise, in her mother’s arms. A public service for Naomi will take place Friday, Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. at the Baker City Christian Church, 675 Highway 7.
Allen R. Morris Sr.: 76, of Richland, died Aug. 7, 2022, in Highwood, Montana. Local arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Police Log
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED, VIOLATION OF RELEASE AGREEMENT: Christian Reynolds Oliver, 22, Baker City, 4:43 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8 on Interstate 84, Milepost 304 westbound. He was previously cited and released for driving while suspended at 12:15 a.m. Monday at Auburn Avenue and Second Street.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Chaz Jordan Williams, 20, Baker City, 11:37 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 in the 1100 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Zachary John Thomas Christman, 19, Baker City, 2:43 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 at Resort and A streets; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Salisa Marie Salas, 40, Baker City, 1:16 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 in the 1500 block of Second Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION: Cory Dennis Deshirlia, 45, Huntington, 9:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 at Birch and D streets in Baker City; jailed.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Fermin Siso Curiel, 70, Baker City, 2:03 a.m, Sunday, Aug. 7 on Old Trail Road, cited and released.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.