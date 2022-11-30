DEATHS
Sandra Scott: 73, of Baker City, died Nov. 26, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
DEATHS
Sandra Scott: 73, of Baker City, died Nov. 26, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERAL PENDING
Judith Schroeder: A Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at Saint Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City. A graveside committal will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception immediately following the committal back at the church. For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Judy the family suggests the Alzheimer’s Association through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Debra Renee Efird, 48, Baker City, 9:56 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 in the 1200 block of B Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Thomas Doyle Owsley, 58, Baker City, 8:52 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 in the 1000 block of Resort Street; cited and released.
Baker County Parole and Probation
PROBATION VIOLATION: Craig Anthony Willey, 44, Baker City, 2:48 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the sheriff’s office; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Caleb James Mansuetti, 21, Baker City, 5:24 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 in the 3400 block of 13th Street; jailed.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.