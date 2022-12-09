Safety Log Web Header BCH.jpg

John Michael Finch:, 78, of Sumpter, died recently and was buried on his property on Savu Savu, Fiji Islands. Mike served in the U.S. Navy and loved sailing. When he wasn’t working at a power plant in Wasilla, Alaska, Mike lived in Sumpter and worked as a hard rock miner and contractor. He faithfully attended McEwen Bible Fellowship and had many friends. In the late 1990s Mike fulfilled his dream of retiring to the Fiji Islands and coming back to Sumpter each summer for a month or two to mine.

