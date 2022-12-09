John Michael Finch:, 78, of Sumpter, died recently and was buried on his property on Savu Savu, Fiji Islands. Mike served in the U.S. Navy and loved sailing. When he wasn’t working at a power plant in Wasilla, Alaska, Mike lived in Sumpter and worked as a hard rock miner and contractor. He faithfully attended McEwen Bible Fellowship and had many friends. In the late 1990s Mike fulfilled his dream of retiring to the Fiji Islands and coming back to Sumpter each summer for a month or two to mine.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION: Logan Gardner Nielson, 39, Baker City, 3:57 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 in the 1300 block of Elm Street; jailed.
TELEPHONIC HARASSMENT: Christopher William Burrows, 40, Baker City, 3:43 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 in the 2900 block of Walnut Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Union County Circuit Court warrant): Austin Mikel Coble, 26, Baker City, 10:36 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 at the police department; cited and released.
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT: Cinthia Elizabeth Ortiz, 32, Baker City, 5:28 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the 1900 block of Main Street; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Kody Allen McManus, 26, Baker City, 9:01 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Baker City; cited and released.
Traffic accident reports
At 7:44 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, on Interstate 84, Milepost 333.5 eastbound, Metro West Ambulance transported a patient to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.
At 8:24 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, on Interstate 84, Milepost 343 westbound, noninjury accident.
At 8:12 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, on Highway 7 Milepost 43, noninjury accident.
At 12:34 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Ninth and G streets, noninjury accident.
At 4:44 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Jackson and 10th Streets, motor vehicle accident with property damage.
At 7:46 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 on Interstate 84, Milepost 295 eastbound, a noninjury accident.
Fire report
At 1:26 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, Baker City Fire Department and Baker Rural Fire Protection District responded to a controlled burn on West Campbell Loop. The agencies cleared after regaining control of the fire.
