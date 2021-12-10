Janyce Foersterling: 70, of Baker City, died Dec. 8, 2021, at her home, surrounded by family. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Salem Municipal Court warrant): Andrew Jay Culley, 32, 12:22 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 at D and Seventh streets; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County warrant), FAILURE TO APPEAR (Malheur County warrant): Levi James Logsdon, 30, Baker City, 9:59 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 in the 1300 block of Ninth Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Justice Court warrants): Alex Cooper Horn, 25, Baker City, 11:23 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the 2000 block of Broadway Street; cited and released.
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Adrienna Dione Morris, 24, transient, 7:44 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Laif Robert Edison, 23, Baker City, 10:01 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 on Highway 30 south of Baker City; cited and released.
PAROLE VIOLATION: Geoffrey Michael Brown, 25, Baker City, 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 in the 3400 block of 13th Street; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County warrant): Chloe Taylor Stoffelsen, 25, Baker City, 8:42 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the Courthouse; cited and released.
