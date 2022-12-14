POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Two Umatilla County warrants): Paul Adam Heller, 51, Baker City, 8:23 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Clayton Carver Hickman, 20, Baker City, 10:31 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Baker City; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Umatilla County warrant): Travis A. Whiting-Good, 27, Baker City, 3:42 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
