Adriene Oster: 51, of Baker City, died Dec. 13, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Baker City, surrounded in love. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Stavin William Smith, 29, Baker City, 12:55 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at H and 13th streets; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Dale Rex Taylor, 80, Baker City, 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 in the 2200 block of Washington Avenue; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (out-of-county warrant): Randy Alvin Townsen, 62, Baker City, 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 in the 200 block of Bridge Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (5 Baker County warrants): John M. Guthrie, 50, Baker City, 12:38 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 in the 500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Leigh Scott Carpenter, 34, Baker City, 1:49 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
