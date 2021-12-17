Robert George: 77, of Baker City, died Dec. 16, 2021, at his home, surrounded by family. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Thomas Hooton: 73, of Huntington, died Dec. 16, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.
Kathleen Mae Bradshaw: 60, of Baker City, died Dec. 15, 2021, at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. Her memorial service will take place at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel in Baker City. The date and time will be announced soon. To leave an online condolence for Kathleen’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Gwyn Adams: 68, of Baker City, died Dec. 10, 2021, near Baker City. Gray’s West & Co. is looking for relatives to direct his disposition. If you have any information regarding a relative of Gwyn, call Gray’s West & Co. at 541-523-3677 or go to www.grayswestco.com.
Doug Nichols: Doug Dale Nichols, 70, of Sandy, and a former Baker City resident, died Dec. 12, 2021, after severe pneumonia, his grandson and namesake at his side.
Margaret Helen Starr: 89, of Baker City, died Dec. 16, 2021, at her residence at Settler’s Park Assisted Living Community. Coles Tribute Center is in charge of arragements. To leave an online condolence, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (domestic), HARASSMENT: Martin Bradley Davis, 48, Baker County, 1:52 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 on Smelcer Road near Richland; jailed.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.